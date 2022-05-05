KPDNHEP inspected 6,702 business premises until May 4

PUTRAJAYA: Since the 2022 Hari Raya Puasa Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) was implemented from April 26 to May 4, a total of 6,702 business premises have been inspected, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director Azman Adam said.

He said of the number, 10 were found to have violated the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) and the offences involved failure to comply with price tag requirements and selling controlled items above the maximum price.

“We will continue to enforce SHMMP-HRP 2022 nationwide until May 10, while the price of chicken and eggs will remain under the maximum price scheme until June 5, 2022,“ he said in a statement here today.

Azman said stern action would be taken against anyone who failed to comply with the rules and regulations under the scheme.

He said the government made the right move in extending the enforcement of SHMMP-HRP 2022 from April 26 to May 10 instead of May 6, as this would enable Keluarga Malaysia and its multi-racial people to continue the tradition of visiting and holding open houses in a harmonious and cheerful atmosphere.

He said after two years of celebrating Aidilfitri with immediate family members only, due to the Movement Control Order (PKP), this year’s celebration means a lot and is looked forward to because relatives and friends are able to meet and visit one another with adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). - Bernama