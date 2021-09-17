KPDNHEP issues 34 notices to chicken traders in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) last week issued 34 notices to urge traders to lower chicken prices in the state.

Its director Adnan Abd Rahman said the move was to encourage traders to lower prices to a reasonable level as well as a reminder not to raise prices unnecessarily as part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor chicken prices in the market.

He said KPDNHEP is thoroughly monitoring the conduct of those involved in the chicken distribution channel including retailers, wholesalers and breeders to address the issue of chicken price hikes in the state.

“As a result, 34 notices have been issued and 33 traders have agreed to reduce the prices by around RM0.10 to RM0.50 per kilogramme,“ he said in a media statement, here today.

“Checks carried out in Kota Bharu revealed that the highest chicken selling price was detected in the Ketereh Public Market with a retail price of RM9.50, but it was then reduced by RM0.50.

“We also found that standard chicken is being sold at RM7.90 per kilogramme. This price reduction shows the commitment of retailers, wholesalers and breeders in addressing consumers’ complaints,“ he said.

He said KPDNHEP will continue to monitor the issue to ensure consumers get a reasonable price without affecting traders and to check price manipulations by irresponsible parties.

He also urged consumers to use the Price Catcher mobile application to help them compare prices of essential items in their locations to plan their purchases.- Bernama