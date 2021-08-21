KPDNHEP issues compounds totaling RM4.5 million

BATU KAWAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has issued 839 compounds involving RM4.5 million for violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) following inspections carried out nationwide since May 13.

Secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad (pix) said the compound action was taken after 732,893 premises were inspected nationwide until yesterday.

“Let me stress that issuing of compounds has not been our priority. This is the last step taken after our advocacy work and the recommendations given are not complied with,“ he said when met after inspecting business premises at Design Village, today.

He said during the same period, the ministry had also issued warnings and counseled 8,410 business premise owners to always comply with the SOPs set under the current National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Hasnol Zam Zam added that in general, traders in the country have adopted the new norm and the compliance rate among them was as high as 98.7 per cent.

However, over one per cent of the traders are still errant and reluctant to comply with the SOPs despite having been told several times, he added.- Bernama