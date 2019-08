KOTA BARU: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has seized 3,226 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) valued at RM193,782 in a raid carried out on a premises at the Pengkalan Chepa Industrial Area here yesterday.

Its enforcement chief Azanizam Affendi Juri said the raid and seizure were carried out after the licensee was found to have violated provisions under the Supply Control Act 1961 for transferring control items to unlicensed places.

He said following information received, a team of 25 officers and enforcement personnel had carried out inspection at the premises around 9am yesterday.

“The team seized 3,226 LPG cylinders of various brands estimated to be worth RM193,782 and the operation ended at around 5am today,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigations would be carried out under the Supply Control Act 1961 and punishable under Section 22 of the same Act.

“Anyone with any information can contact the 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC) at 03-8000 8000 or at its information and strategic operations centre (PIGOS) at 1-800-886-800 or SMS to 15888,“ he said. — Bernama