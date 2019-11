JOHOR BARU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is negotiating with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to place local products at airport terminals nationwide.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said it was one of the efforts to support local entrepreneurs and simultaneously promote made in Malaysia products.

‘’MAHB has 39 airports nationwide. So, (with) those boarding flights, sending and receiving ... about 100 million people use the airport each year.

‘’So, the ministry is negotiating to place Malaysian made products at the airport terminals nationwide,’’ he said in his speech at the national level, Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) Carnival at Plaza Angsana here today.

Also present to launch the carnival was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, on KBBM, he said KPDNHEP, at the same time, had held discussions and engagements with retail industry players and market places.

He said numerous forms of co-operation had been fixed including a permanent listing of local products at hypermarkets and supermarkets at a minimum listing fee, KBBM promotions at their respective outlets and numerous other methods.

‘’To date, their receptions are good and they stated their preparedness to help in the effort of the ministry at their respective business premises.

‘’With such initiatives, it is hoped that more local products will penetrate the retailing market in the country,’’ he said.

Earlier, on the KBBM carnival in Johor which was participated by 180 exhibitors, Saifuddin said the organisation of the carnival could strengthen domestic spending by encouraging consumers in the country especially Johor and also neighbouring countries like Singapore to buy locally manufactured products.

‘’It is also a large-scale platform to sell Malaysia products as an option for society to spend at reasonable and lower prices in the market.

‘’We are also able to help manufacturers to market and promote Malaysian made products and their services, simultaneously escalating the domestic economy and boosting the development of local industries,’’ he added. — Bernama