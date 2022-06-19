KPDNHEP: Nearly 1,800 cases of controlled goods worth over RM27m seized

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized RM27.23 million worth of goods involving 1,773 cases of misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods from 2018 till last month.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said his department always took swift action including surveillance and regular inspections to curb the embezzlement of controlled items to bordering countries.

He said continuous enforcement during the period had recorded 367 cases involving cooking oil, 197 cases (wheat flour), 322 cases (petrol), 301 cases (diesel), and 586 cases of cooking gas.

“The outflow of subsidised goods at the country’s international borders is one of the matters of concern to KPDNHEP because we do not want this benefit for our people to be frittered away by profiteers.

“KPDNHEP is always vigilant in curbing this activity as it is a major contributor to subsidy leakage and supply disruption of controlled goods in the market at this time,“ he said here today.

He was met after leading an operation to inspect the supply of daily necessities at business premises at the Cherok Tokun Industrial Park here in conjunction with the campaign on Anti-Hoarding of Controlled Goods.

Azman also warned individuals or companies not to abet in the hoarding of controlled items or subsidies to avoid stern action.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 13 complaints related to hoarding were received by KPDNHEP nationwide from early January till yesterday, which shows a positive impact on consumers and traders following the implementation of the current anti-hoarding operations.

“However, the 13 complaints could not be fully determined because we found cases were occurring in different locations from the complaints received.

“Therefore, it is important for me to state that if (consumers) want complaints to be investigated effectively, KPDNHEP needs complete data such as addresses and items hidden so we can investigate quickly,“ he said.

He also urged the community to be the ministry’s eyes and ears to ensure these illegal activities can be eradicated down to the grassroots. - Bernama