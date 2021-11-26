KPDNHEP: No drastic hike in vegetable prices in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has not found any drastic hike in the prices of vegetables in Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan KPDNHEP director Ain Arjuna Aziz Zaman said that based on observations carried out by the Enforcement and Price Monitoring Section, no drastic price hikes had been recorded.

She said the survey covered vegetables such as cauliflower, choy sum, broccoli, green beans, cabbage, as well as red and green chillies over the past month.

According to her, the gradual increase in prices was influenced by several factors, such as transportation costs, weather conditions, and the imbalanced demand in the market.

“Some items were found undergoing hikes and drops in prices, such as red and green chillies and cabbage,” she said, adding that in general, there was adequate vegetable supply in Negeri Sembilan.

She also advised consumers to compare the prices of essentials via the ministry’s ‘Price Catcher’ application, which is available on both Android and iOS. — Bernama