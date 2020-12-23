KPDNHEP probes cartel meat scandal under two trade description offences

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is investigating a local company believed to have been involved in the meat cartel scandal under two trade description offences.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the company was being investigated under Paragraph 8 of the Trade Description (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011 and Section 5 of the Trade Description Act 2011.

“We are also working with other ministries and agencies that are investigating this case too.

“KPDNHEP is focusing on the misuse of trademark or business logo,“ he told the media after launching the Back to School Sales Programme, here, today.

The media had previously reported on the cartel which smuggled frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina before repackaging the meat using the halal logo at a warehouse in Senai, Johor.

On the Back to School Sales Programme, Nanta said the objective was to help consumers, especially parents, to get their children’s schooling needs at promotional and affordable prices.

“Through this Back to School campaign, all supermarkets and manufacturing companies that sell school supplies such as uniforms, books and stationery are encouraged to offer special discounts through cheap sales or discount campaigns.

“For that, KPDNHEP has also simplified the process of application for cheap sales for traders.

“Traders only need to submit cheap sale notices online through the My Sales Tracker application, and within 24 hours after the application is submitted, the traders can already conduct cheap sales,” he said. -Bernama