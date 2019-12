IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Putrajaya has seized 27,103 pairs of fake branded shoes and slippers worth RM1.3 million in two separate raids here today.

Putrajaya KPDNHEP Investigation Section head Shamsul Nizam Khalil said the raids, which began at 11.30am, were conducted on two premises at Menglembu and Chandan Raya Industrial Areas, following two-week surveillance.

“The premises are used to manufacture fake footwear of various brands such as Nike, Gucci, Puma, Levi’s and Adidas, as well as a warehouse,” he told reporters here.

He said during the raid on the first premises in Menglembu Industrial Area, his team had detained a 47-year-old local man believed to be the owner of the premises, to assist in the investigation.

“We believed the premises have been in operations for five years and we are investigating whether the activities involved individuals or syndicates that supplied raw materials to produce the fake footwear,” he added.

He said initial investigations also found that the fake goods were believed to be marketed in Perak and other states in the northern region.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Trade Descriptions Act. — Bernama