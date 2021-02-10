KPDNHEP raid house used as storage facility for counterfeit shoes

SEREMBAN, Feb 10: Enforcement personnel from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Negeri Sembilan raided a house in Senawang here allegedly used as a storage facility for counterfeit items.

Negeri Sembilan KPDNHEP director Ain Arjuna Aziz Zaman said checks on a room in the house found 1,825 pairs of shoes of various brands, with an estimated value of RM27,375.

She said initial investigations found that a 30-year-old woman had been running a business selling shoes online for the past three years.

“The woman is believed to have obtained the footwear supply from abroad, and stores them at the premises before they are sold to local customers online,“ she said in a statement today.

According to her, the raid at about noon was carried out after intelligence gathering for a week, based on tip-offs from the public.

Ain Arjuna said all seizures were made under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019, and is the first case recorded under the Act this year.

A total of 14 cases were filed under the Act last year, with seizures totalling RM 518,806.50, she said.

“People are advised to be more careful when making purchases online to avoid being deceived,“ she added.- Bernama