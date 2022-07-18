KPDNHEP raids cooking oil store in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) busted activities of storing scheduled controlled items, such as cooking oil in excess of the permitted limit, in a raid on a business premises in Port Dickson, near here, last Friday (July 15).

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said they seized a total of 44 boxes of 5 kilogramme (kg) bottles of cooking oil containing 176 bottles along with several other business documents with a total seizure worth RM7,920.

He said in the raid at 6 pm, a local man in his 60s who claimed to be the owner of the premises said he was selling gunny sacks and processing food.

“On further inspection, it was found that the premises had failed to submit any permit document for permission to store scheduled controlled items under the Control of Supply Act 1961,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961 to identify the source of the supply of cooking oil as well as to investigate the real purpose of the cooking oil being stored in quantities above the permitted limit without a permit.

He said the case was also being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) (Act 613).

“Consumers in the state can channel information or complaints relating to traders who do not comply with the law through e-aduan.kpdnhep portal (https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my) and WhatsApp at 019-279 4317,“ he said. - Bernama