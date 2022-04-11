KPDNHEP raids petrol station for diesel theft in Klang

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) cracked down the embezzlement of subsidised diesel at a petrol station in Klang, Selangor, last Thursday.

Its Enforcement director, Azman Adam (pix) said the irregularity was uncovered when a team of KPDNHEP Putrajaya enforcement personnel raided the petrol station at 9 pm and during the raid, a tanker truck was filling diesel into its storage tank.

“The lorry driver had paid RM1,000 in cash at the petrol station to refuel, and during the raid, the lorry had just refuelled RM250 worth.

“Further inspection led to the discovery of two storage tank compartments containing 5,000 litres of diesel in the lorry.

“The diesel, tanker truck, a set of CCTV decoders, invoice, sales and purchase receipts along with business documents from the petrol station were seized for further investigation, with the seized items valued at RM74,862.50.

He said a 60-year-old local man who admitted to being the lorry driver was arrested for investigation.

“The case investigation papers have been opened under the Control of Supply Act (AKB) 1961 to identify the diesel distribution chain starting from the petrol station to the buyers,“ he said.

He added that KPDNHEP would take stern action by temporarily suspending the licence of the petrol station until completion of the investigation and a decision made on the case.

The company is also being investigated under the Anti -Money Laundering, Anti -Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) (Act 613). — Bernama