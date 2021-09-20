KPDNHEP records 764 cases of PPN SOP breaches since June 1

KUALA BERANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has recorded 764 cases of National Recovery Plan (PPN) standard operating procedure (SOP) breaches since June 1.

Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said the offences were detected following monitoring and inspections on 228,223 business premises nationwide.

“Compounds worth RM3.67 million have been issued so far. Over 2,000 enforcement personnel were deployed in the operation, during which some of the staff were disguised as customers,“ he told reporters here today.

Of the 764 cases, 323 offences were for failing to check in using MySejahtera application or registration book, conducting unauthorised activities (130 cases), failing to provide distance markers (61 cases), failing to wear face masks (46 cases), failing to display customers maximum limit (27 cases), not complying with the operating hours (five cases) and other offences (172 cases).

He said the ministry had also received complaints of traders, especially restaurant and eatery operators, who failed to check the vaccination status of dine-in customers and the situation had caused uneasiness among others present at the premises.

“Some people have informed me of this personally besides complaints of some premise owners who were not serious about getting their customers to register with MySejahtera when checking in.

“The ministry views these reports seriously and we want to ensure that the traders and the public comply with the SOPs. This is important because it involves public safety and health, so everyone must remain vigilant though restrictions have been eased,” he added. — Bernama