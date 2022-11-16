KPDNHEP seizes 40,000 litres of subsidised diesel in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 40,000 litres of subsidised diesel in a Nov 10 raid on premises in an industrial area, believed to be involved in misappropriation activities.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said during the raid, which was conducted following intelligence gathering for several days, the team also seized a lorry, a compressor machine, business documents and other equipment, with the total seizure valued at RM323,000.

“Three local men, who claimed to be workers at the premises, were caught transferring diesel from a storage tank to the lorry.

“All three of them were detained to assist in the investigations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, to identify persons or companies involved in these activities and the diesel oil distribution chain, including where the diesel oil was sourced and then distributed,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said that the company involved would also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613). - Bernama