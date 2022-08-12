KPDNHEP seizes 60,000kg of cooking oil

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 60,000 kg of cooking oil worth RM150,000 in a raid on a subsidised cooking oil packaging company in Senawang, here yesterday.

State KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Abd Muis Samsudin said in the 11.30 pm raid which was conducted under the Chicken, Chicken Egg and Cooking Oil or ATM and Anti Sorok operations, a tanker lorry was also seized.

In total, he said the seizures were estimated to be worth RM400,000.

“The tanker lorry was found transporting about 30,000kg of cooking oil to be transferred into a storage tank at the premise. Upon further inspection, we discovered another 30,000kg of cooking oil stored in a tank at the premises.

“However, the company’s cooking oil supply stock book stated that the amount of cooking oil stored was only 5,350kg,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Muis said the case would be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for failing to maintain a proper stock book of controlled goods and possessing scheduled controlled goods in excess of the allowed amount.

He said investigations would also be carried out to determine whether there was any wrongdoing involved in the distribution of subsidised cooking in 1kg polybags. - Bernama