KPDNHEP seizes counterfeit goods worth RM94.7m since 2019

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) made 1,160 seizures of counterfeit goods estimated to be worth RM94.7 million since 2019 until last May.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the seizures were made through 14,187 inspections conducted across the country to stamp out the production of fake goods and pirated items under the Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Act 2019 following complaints from consumers and the trademark owners.

“This is to ensure sustainability of the domestic trade ecosystem by stamping out the unfair practices against producers of the genuine products, as well as consumers.

“We don’t want consumers to be cheated by buying counterfeit products and paying for these at the same prices for the genuine items,” he told reporters after launching the MyOri SmartSecure application and Kepenggunaan Pintar (Smart Consumption) programme, here, today.

The Trade Descriptions Act 2019 provides for a fine of up to RM15,000 for each fake item on the first charge and RM30,000 for each item on the second charge and so on.

On the MyOri SmartSecure application, developed by two local companies, Rosol said the use of Internet of Things (IoT) in tackling the issue of counterfeit goods would raise efficiency in protecting the interests of the product manufacturers and consumers.

The MyOri SmartSecure application can be downloaded for free via Google Play and Apple App Store to scan the MyOri sticker on the product to be bought.

The sticker is only found on the product packaging if its manufacturer has registered with MyOri Services Sdn Bhd. - Bernama