TAWAU: The Tawau office of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has solved 131 out of 159 consumer complaints this year, said its district enforcement chief, Aslani Dabi.

From the remaining, 11 cases are still under investigation, while the rest have been handed over to other related authorities for further action.

“This year, KPDNHEP has opened 160 cases involving confiscated goods worth RM606,334 and compounds totalling RM35,950,” he said in his speech at KPDNHEP appreciation night with the media here last night.

The appreciation night was officiated by Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) president Datuk Ir Amrullah Kamal.

Aslani also expressed his gratitude to the media for their cooperation in assisting KPDNHEP, especially in matters of consumer affairs. — Bernama