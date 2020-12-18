KPDNHEP teams up with oil companies to help those in need

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has teamed up with oil companies to help those in need, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said among the initiatives being implemented are the distribution of daily necessities at no cost, as well as the sale of goods at low prices at petrol stations.

He said Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd, for example, had created a Community Food Box and Community Goods Corner at 50 Shell petrol stations.

The Community Food Box is a space provided for dry goods such as rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, eggs, condensed milk and sardine that can be taken for free by those in need, while the Community Goods Corner sells basic food items at lower than market prices.

“For the more affluent members of the community, when they come to Shell stations, they can buy some necessities and place them in the box to be taken by those in need in the nearby area,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Community Food Box at the Shell Precinct 18 Petrol Station here today, Hasnol Zam Zam said Petronas would be starting a pilot project selling fresh items such as chicken, fish and vegetables at lower prices than the market at four petrol stations early next year.

“We are working with Petronas to create a fresh goods corner, where members of the community can purchase items to cook food with a budget of only RM20 to 30, so this will reduce costs,“ he said.

“We are working with these oil companies because the petrol stations are present throughout the country, especially in places close to our target group which has been affected by the pandemic through the loss of income and so on,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said the company aims to set up the Community Food Box at 100 of its petrol stations by the end of this year.

“We were touched when an aunt came to get some flour, sardine and a chocolate bar. When asked why she took the chocolate bar, she said her son had never tasted it as she couldn’t afford it previously.

“This is one of the many stories in our community, and we hope this initiative can at least help people meet their daily food requirements,“ said Shairan Huzani. -Bernama