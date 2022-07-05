KPDNHEP to coordinate actions to curb leakage of subsidised cooking oil

BACHOK: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) together with all enforcement agencies will coordinate actions to curb cooking oil subsidy leakage.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said a discussion had been held with the agencies involved recently as one of the ongoing efforts to address the issue.

“It is not fair if the subsidies by Malaysia are abused and enjoyed by the people of other countries.

“For subsidised cooking oil, we have 22 manufacturers, 305 licensed packers, 4,151 wholesalers and over 30,000 retailers. Therefore, we will conduct inspections at all levels (of the production chain) to detect such offence,” he told a press conference after visiting a cooking oil packaging plant in Beris Kubor Besar, here today.

Azman said high demand and significant price differences were among the main factors contributing to the leakage in the supply of subsidised cooking oil to neighboring countries such as Thailand.

Apart from border control, he said KPDNHEP would also focus on efforts to prevent abuse of subsidised cooking oil for profit by irresponsible quarters. - Bernama