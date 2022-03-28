KPDNHEP to investigate price hike cases thoroughly: Rosol

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has assured that it will investigate every case of excessive price increases in detail and comprehensively at every stage of distribution to prevent profiteering activities.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said every complaint of unreasonable price increase would be investigated starting from manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers to find out the cause.

He said as a country with an open economic system, the price of goods was determined by demand and supply factors and traders could determine any change in the price of goods, but it was subject to the enforcement of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

“We cannot avoid this price increase due to various factors, but it is unreasonable if the profits earned at each stage of distribution of the goods burden the consumers.

“If our investigation finds that the price increase is unreasonable and there is profiteering element based on purchase documents in each chain, then they will be subject to action under AKHAP 2011,” he told reporters after the Terengganu Media Appreciation ceremony here last night.

He added that more than 2,200 enforcement officers with the assistance of about 1,000 price monitoring officers (PPH) will monitor business activities at Ramadan bazaars nationwide this year. — Bernama