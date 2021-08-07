KPDNHEP to look into claims of low quality face masks sold in Perak

PARIT BUNTAR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will be closely monitoring reports of low-quality and fake face masks being sold, including online, in Perak.

Perak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Civil Society Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri said the move is necessary to curb the sale of such items as those who use them could be exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

“The public can lodge a complaint to the nearest KPDNHEP office for further action,“ he told reporters after inspecting the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Nam Hua in Tanjung Piandang, near here, today.

Abdul Yunus was commenting on a media report yesterday that low-quality imitation face masks were being sold in the market.

On the vaccination programme, Abdul Yunus, who is also Kuala Kurau assemblyman, said a total of 300 recipients involving the elderly, persons with disabilities and frontline personnel received their first dose today.

-Bernama