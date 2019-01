KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will closely monitor the price of biodegradable straws in the run-up to the complete ban on the usage of plastic straws by Jan 1, 2020.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said the price is under control and there has been no public grievances made through the KPDNHEP complaint channel so far.

“Perhaps it’s because it has not entered extensive use just yet. However, we anticipate the price to increase when it is fully enforced and we will be ready to monitor the prices,” he told Bernama.

Starting Jan 1 this year, all food and beverage outlets in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are prohibited from using plastic straws to lessen the amount of plastic waste and conserve the environment. — Bernama