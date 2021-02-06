KPDNHEP to seek approval to allow dine-ins at premises

KUALA BERANG: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will be submitting an application for dine-ins to be allowed during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the application would be submitted to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob or the National Security Council (MKN) soon.

He said the application for permission to dine-in is being made for the welfare of not only food premises and food truck operators, but also workers, suppliers, and wholesalers of foodstuff, and basically anyone involved in the food industry.

“For each premises allowed to offer dine-ins, it could help revive the economy and lives of at least five individuals involved in the chain of suppliers of raw materials and goods,“ he told reporters after inspecting the sales of the ‘Prihatin Mart’ mobile grocery store in Dataran Kampung Langgar, here, today.

He said owners of premises and food trucks had promised to comply with all standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the MKN if dine-ins were allowed.

Rosol said KPDNHEP would also request that premises selling clothes be allowed to operate during the MCO to ensure the survival of traders and workers, especially during the upcoming Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri (in May) festivities.

“We know now that we are in a dilemma between the economy and people’s health. After all, many new clusters are found in construction sites whereas there is no emergence of new clusters in business areas such as restaurants and eateries, night markets, and premises selling clothing...so, we hope the MKN can consider this.

“These are the grievances of the people at the grassroots who have been affected by the Covid-19 situation,“ he added. -Bernama