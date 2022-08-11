KPDNHEP urged to act against traders selling cooking oil above ceiling price

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumer’s Association of Penang (CAP) today called upon the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to take immediate action against traders selling bottled cooking oil above the ceiling price.

Its president, Mohideen Abdul Kader said a recent survey showed that some traders still acted in total disregard of the ministry’s instruction by selling the cooking oil at RM45.29 for a 5kg bottle, instead of the ceiling price of RM34.70.

He said the 2kg bottled cooking oil is sold at RM18.15 each, instead of the RM14.70 ceiling price.

“CAP urges stern action to be taken by the government so that these irresponsible traders will not continue exploiting the consumers,” he said in a statement here today.

The government has set the ceiling price of unsubsidised pure palm-based cooking oil at RM34.70 per 5kg bottle effective Aug 8. - Bernama