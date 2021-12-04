KPDNHEP warns traders not to increase prices following VTL-Land

JOHOR BAHRU: Traders in the city have been warned not to take advantage by raising the prices of daily necessities, following the implementation of the Vaccinated Travel Lane via land (VTL-Land) since last Monday.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Johor branch director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro (pix) said the department would conduct periodic monitoring and inspections to ensure that price hikes do not occur during the opening of the Malaysia-Singapore land border.

“In the event of a sudden surge in price due to the opening of the VTL-Land, we will take immediate and firm action in accordance with the existing act, this we guarantee to consumers.

“Consumers are urged to make a complaint directly to KPDNHEP if there is any price increase,“ he told reporters after attending the Johor state-level Malaysian Family Sales Programme, at Taman Daya Econsave supermarket here, today. Also present was Econsave general manager Mas Imran Adam.

Mohd Hairul Anuar said this when asked about profiteering, following the implementation of the VTL-Land and the action that would be taken on errant traders.

He said consumers need to spend wisely and to compare prices before making any purchase.

On Nov 29, the VTL-Land via the Johor Causeway and Second Link was opened simultaneously with the VTL-Air crossing between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

-Bernama