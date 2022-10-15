KPDNHEP will discuss with egg suppliers for solution to unstable supply

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will hold discussions with egg suppliers in the country to look for a solution regarding unstable market supply issues.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the matters up for discussion include reasons given by suppliers claiming that the period for the controlled ceiling price for eggs was too long, forcing some suppliers to shutter their business.

He added that suppliers claimed the ceiling price period had also affected the supply chain, but said that the government had intervened by channelling subsidies, that have been raised to eight sen an egg.

The ministry had also asked the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry to ensure that subsidy claims progressed smoothly to ensure that it would not be turned into an excuse and to ensure a stable supply of eggs in the market.

Rosol admitted receiving complaints from the public about the shortage of eggs, especially for Grades A, B and C in a majority of areas in the country that have affected traders. - Bernama