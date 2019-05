ISKANDAR PUTERI: Almost three weeks after helming the Johor state government, Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix) has a clear vision and mission of how he wants the state to progress and prosper.

One main focus is to ensure that plans implemented under the portfolios of the various State Exco members attain the Key Performance Indicators (KPI), especially when they concern the welfare of the people

Less than a month after his appointment, the Muar-born doctor has appointed a KPI officer in his office as well as in the other 10 portfolios.

“Through these KPI officers, I will be able to see how good he (the Exco member) has been and what he has achieved.

“I am confident of the Exco members, they are all friendly with the heads of departments and I hope they are comfortable working with the department heads, so I think there is no issue of us not achieving what we planned to do,” he said in an interview at his office in Kota Iskandar recently.

The KPI officers will report directly to him each month so that he can assess the performance of the exco members and the departments within each portfolio, Dr Sahruddin said.

He added that although there has been a change of portfolios, eight exco members have been retained in the new line-up, and have been working with the heads of departments and enjoy a good relationship with them.

“So there has actually not been much changes. I am confident that these Exco members are familiar with the department heads so I do not feel there is an issue of us not achieving our objectives.

“I have also not changed many plans and the manifesto we set,” he said.

Dr Sahruddin, 43, was sworn-in as Johor’s 17th Menteri Besar Johor on April 14 at Istana Bukit Serene, after Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned as Menteri Besar on April 8 this year.

Since then, he has set a four-pronged approach to his administration.

The first is to ensure the political harmony of the state to ensure economic sustainability, and secondly, the unity of the people for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Johor.

“Third is improving the economic status of the people and fourth, innovations for domestic and international investments in Johor.

“We will also include ideas from Tok Man (Datuk Osman Sapian) which are in line with the plans we have set,” Dr Sahruddin said.