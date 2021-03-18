KPJ Ampang Puteri now a Covid-19 vaccination centre

KUALA LUMPUR: KPJ Ampang Puteri is now one of the private hospital selected as a vaccination centre by the Ministry of Health as part of Phase 1 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Its CEO, Muhammad Badri Hussin said there will be a total of 1,470 frontliners selected to receive the vaccine at KPJ Ampang Puteri, comprising doctors, nurses and medical assistants from eight selected hospitals in the Hulu Langat district, including KPJ Ampang Puteri.

“They will receive the Comirnaty vaccine. We are proud and happy to be selected as one of the centres of vaccination to our frontliners. It is part of our contribution to the country in the aim to keep Malaysia safe,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhammad Badri added that around 50 KPJ Ampang Puteri personnel are stationed at the centre to help facilitate the vaccination process in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) in force.

Almost 100 of the hospital’s doctors and nurses received their vaccine shots on the first day of the programme at the hospital and those present are selected and scheduled by the District Health office, where they received notifications via the MySejahtera app.

“This is evidence of our commitment to the goals set out in the programme. We will open our doors tomorrow to frontliners from other hospitals,” he added. — Bernama