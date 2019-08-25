KPJ Pasir Gudang allocates RM10m for upgrades

JOHOR BARU: KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital has allocated about RM10 million to upgrade the hospital to meet the needs of patients and improve its services.

CEO Hazarul Azly Hamzah said the allocation includes the addition of a new service, a cardiac specialist treatment that is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of next year.

Efforts to upgrade the hospital according to him also involved providing additional beds and improving current services which have been ongoing since July and are now 90% completed.

“We have started the upgrading works since last July, in which we plan to introduce a Catheterization Laboratory (Cathlab) or Invasive Cardiac Laboratory in the first quarter of next year involving a budget of RM5 million.

“We also plan to add another 36 beds. At present, we have 96 beds, including three in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he told reporters after the launch of KPJ Pasir Gudang’s 62nd Independence Celebration programme.

Also present at the ceremony was Lieutenant Commander (B) Mohamed Sharif Kalam, who raised the Malayan flag at Merdeka Stadium on Independence Day, August 31, 1957.

Hazarul said the addition of cardiac service would make it easier for people living in the surrounding areas to get treatment for their heart ailments.

“Before this, we had a cardiologist but he only conducted procedure like endogram. So next year we will have everything. Currently, we have 20 specialist doctors, 360 staff and 200 nurses,“ he added. — Bernama