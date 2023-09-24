KPKM allows temporary use of price stickers on BPI sacks

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has authorised the temporary use of price stickers on imported white rice (BPI) sacks displayed for sale until Nov 30.

In a statement today, the ministry said the decision was reached during an engagement session between KPKM and rice industry players on Sept 13, following the BPI price adjustment by Padiberas Nasional Berhad on Sept 1.

“All Rice Wholesale and Rice Retail licence holders, including hypermarket operators were informed of the decision through a circular issued by the Padi and Rice Regulatory Authority director-general on Sept 13.

“The decision was made collectively, considering the time and cost required by rice wholesalers to replace the old rice sacks with the new ones,” said KPKM.

The ministry also urged all Rice Wholesale licence and Rice Retail licence holders to comply with the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522) and its regulations.

Recently, a video that went viral on social media showed traders affixing new price stickers in an attempt to make a profit.-Bernama