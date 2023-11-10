KPKM denies issuing poster on rice issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has denied issuing a poster resembling a ministerial statement commenting on the rice issue that has gone viral.

According to the statement issued by the minister’s office, the poster is slanderous and incorrect.

“The Minister’s Office has reported the matter to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further action.

“The public is advised to check first the veracity of all content that goes viral so as not to be easily deceived by slander, which is the work of irresponsible parties,“ it added. - Bernama