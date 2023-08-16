KPKM launches Op BPT to combat rice packaging fraud

PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) has launched an operation dubbed Op Beras Putih Tempatan (Op BPT), which focuses on inspecting and enforcing regulations on commercial rice mills and rice wholesalers.

In a statement today, it said the operation was to ensure that the entire rice distribution and supply chain complies with existing regulations and legislation.

“KPKM warns all manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers against fraudulent practices that involve changing the packaging or label of local white rice to imported white rice (BPI) and selling it at the retail price of BPI,” it said.

The ministry said it viewed seriously the viral video on the alleged fraud by a local rice wholesaler who repackages local rice into imported ones, whose price is not controlled by the government.

It further said that the Padi and Rice Regulatory Division (KPB) is responsible for enforcing laws under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994.

KPKM said those found guilty of committing the offence would face action under Section 21 of the Act, where individuals can be fined up to RM25,000 or jailed not exceeding two years or both, while companies can be fined up to RM50,000. - Bernama