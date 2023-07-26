KPKM optimistic farmers capable of realising 'five-seasons in two years' padi planting plan

ALOR SETAR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is optimistic that its 'five seasons in two years' paddy cultivation plan can be realised and in turn, increase the country's rice production.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said KPKM was now focusing on the plan with the Muda Agriculture Development Board (MADA) playing the role of providing guidance to rice farmers.

He expressed confidence that through their guidance, the farmers will be able to pull it off.

MADA will provide the motivation and ideas and as of now we have planted 187 hectares of Sekinchan-style rice (in Simpang Empat, Perlis and Ayer Hitam, Kedah), and when they (rice farmers) see the results are great, others will start to cultivate on a large scale as well.

“...and we hope that at least by 2030, we can reach (the target) of about 80 per cent (self-sufficiency level (SSL) for rice production. That's what we hope for, and I am really focused on this,” he said.

Mohamad told reporters this after the Sentuhan Agro Madani programme and the handover of compassionate and special aid to MADA farmers in Tajar, near here today.

He said up to 1,200 hectares of padi fields were identified for the implementation of the five-season rice project and as a start, it involved 213 hectares last season.

On July 15, it was reported that the Unity Government will ensure the welfare of padi farmers was protected by increasing their income.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that several pilot projects for five-season rice cultivation in two years have been carried out by MADA and the Kedah Zakat Board to increase rice production. -Bernama