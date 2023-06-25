KPKM targeting RM11m in sales through Aidiladha Madani programme

SHAH ALAM:- The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is targeting RM11 million in sales through its Aidiladha Madani special sale programme implemented by Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) that kicked off yesterday until June 28.

FAMA chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said the programme involved more than 20,000 entrepreneurs at 203 FAMA marketing outlets nationwide.

“FAMA will ensure that supplies at these locations are sufficient and people do not have to worry about not getting what they need. FAMA is also targeting a sales value of RM440,000 for the chicken commodity, equivalent to 30,000 chickens and meat worth RM220,000 equivalent to 6.2 tonnes under this sale initiative,“ he said.

The outlets involved in the initiative are its farmers’ markets, permanent farmers’ markets, Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) and Medan Niaga Satok (MNS).

He said this after launching the national-level Aidiladha Madani special sale programme at the Shah Alam Stadium farmers’ market here today which was also attended by FAMA acting director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri.

Aminuddin also gave the assurance that supplies of meat, chicken, vegetables, and coconuts are sufficient ahead of the Aidiladha celebration.

“Besides fresh items such as meat, chicken and vegetables, consumers can also get Aidiladha delicacies such as ketupat, rendang, lemang and kuih,“ he said.

At the event, Aminuddin launched ‘Kombo Madani’ which consists of one chicken, lemongrass, galangal, ginger, and turmeric leaves priced at RM10 and limited to 100 customers. - Bernama