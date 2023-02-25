KPKM to focus on youth involvement in agriculture sector

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is committed to continuing efforts to increase youth involvement in the agriculture sector.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the ministry and its agencies have various grants, funds, and training to attract youths.

“KPKM provides assistance via the Young Agropreneur Grant (GAM) for individuals aged 18 to 40 which has benefited a total of 8,403 young agropreneurs nationwide from 2016 to 2022 with an approval value of RM151.75 million.

“In addition, a total of 146 agrotourism centres registered under KPKM have received the Agrotourism Grant worth RM22.13 million,“ he told reporters after officiating the Agrotourism and Agroyouth Tour here today.

He said continuous encouragement and assistance for youth to venture into the field of agro-entrepreneurship can transform this sector into modern agriculture capable of enhancing local food production.

He said increasing the involvement of youths was one of the main focuses of KPKM for this year, adding that the Agrotourism and Agroyouth programme is aimed at encouraging young people to venture into the agro-food and smart agriculture sector.

The programme is being held at the town hall and city hall premises in Padang Kota until tomorrow.

KPKM first hosted the Agrotourism and Agroyouth Tour in Pasir Gudang, Johor from Dec 2 to 4, 2022 which recorded 17,000 visitors with a sales value reaching RM336,000.

The second tour was held in Shah Alam, Selangor from Feb 3 to 5 this year logging 18,000 visitors and RM341,000 in total sales. - Bernama