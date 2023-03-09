KPKM to meet Bernas, paddy farmers thursday to discuss rice supply: Minister

MALACCA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will hold a meeting with Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) and paddy farmers this Thursday to discuss the country’s local rice supply.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said it follows Bernas’ move to adjust the price of imported white rice in line with the latest price of imported white rice in the international market.

“This Thursday (KPKM will hold a meeting) with Bernas, high-ranking officials from the National Paddy and Rice Board (LPN), then with paddy farmers for us to discuss the next steps (to ensure sufficient local rice in the market) .

“It’s like before when we faced chicken and egg supply problems. When everyone works together Alhamdulillah we can overcome. We hope the same is true for rice,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the 2023 National-level Mega Agro MADANI Sales Carnival at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh here today.

Commenting further, Mohamad said his ministry also held a dialogue session with rice millers in Kedah earlier to inform them about the country’s current policy regarding the supply of the staple.

“They will obey the government’s policies and strict action will be taken if they try to hide or change the label (local rice to imported rice). This is what we are doing,“ he said.

He added that the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will work with industry players to ensure that rice is sent to areas experiencing a shortage of supply.

Bernas was previously reported to adjusted the sale price of imported white rice nationwide from RM2,350 a tonne to RM3,200 a tonne effective last Friday. - Bernama