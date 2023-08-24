KPKM to revoke, suspend licence for non-compliance of padi seed sale regulations

PUTRAJAYA: Manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers who fail to comply with regulations on the sale of certified padi seeds will have their licences revoked or suspended, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

In a statement today, KPKM said the ministry through the Padi and Rice Regulatory Division director-general has the power to revoke and suspend any licence issued, if the holder fails to comply with the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522).

The ministry said it takes a serious view of the issues related to the increasing prices as well as the supply of padi seeds in the market and stressed that only government-appointed authorised padi suppliers can sell the certified seeds.

“There are control mechanisms on the production and marketing of certified padi seeds as provided for under the Standing Order of the Padi and Rice Regulatory director-general No. 1/2021: Government Control over Seed Production and Marketing, effective Nov 11, 2021,” said the statement.

Therefore, manufacturers and wholesalers should ensure that the sale of certified padi seeds does not exceed the set quota and the selling price should not be more than the maximum allowed.

The maximum price is set at RM31 per 20kg sack bought at the factory premises and a maximum of RM32 per 20kg if it includes transport charges.

Retail prices for certified padi seeds cannot exceed the set maximum of RM35 per 20kg sack, it said. -Bernama