KPKM urge Fama to solve chicken supply shortage issues

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has been asked to solve the shortage of chicken supply in several places immediately to ensure that Aidilfitri preparations are not affected, said Agriculture and Food Security minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Met by the media after the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s (KPKM) Bubur Lambuk distribution programme here today, Sabu said Fama will find a way to address the shortage of supply.

“So far I have not received a report on how many places are experiencing shortage of chicken supply. Temporary shortages in some places before the festive season sometimes happens but the ministry guarantees that the food supply is sufficient, especially for the eight main commodities, namely egg, chicken, meat, fish, vegetables, fruit, rice and fresh milk,“ he said.

Earlier, the media (Utusan Malaysia) reported that traders at Pasar Besar Klang feared insufficient chicken supply a week before Aidilfitri despite high demand from consumers.

One of the traders said he had ordered 100 chicken from the supplier but received only 80 chicken.

The media also reported that chicken supply problems are expected to hit the north of the country ahead of Syawal due to the shortage supply of chicken, especially in Kedah. - Bernama