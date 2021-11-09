KPKT: 14 new fire stations needed

PUTRAJAYA: It is estimated that 14 new fire stations and two additional Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (MERS 999) centres are needed to ensure speedy delivery of Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) services.

Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this was in line with efforts to shorten the response time from 10 minutes to eight minutes, apart from the fact that the country’s urbanisation rate had reached almost 80 percent.

“There are places, after analysis, in need of new fire stations.

“If we want to see high-performance firefighters, firefighters who can respond in a faster time, then we must increase capacity, which means the need for the presence of firefighters everywhere nationwide,“ he told the media after the JBPM Honorary Rank Awards ceremony here today.

At the ceremony, Reezal Merican was awarded the rank of Senior Deputy Fire Commissioner (Honorary) by JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

Reezal Merican said he would hold a meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed tomorrow to discuss the matter further.

“We understand the fiscal situation and challenges facing the country but this is a matter of life (and death) and how we can have a service that can respond to disasters, accidents and fires that can cause loss of life,” he said, adding that there are currently 324 fire stations nationwide.

On the two additional MERS 999 centres, Reezal Merican said they are proposed to be located in Sabah and the East Coast.

There are currently three MERS 999 centres in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Sarawak.

Reezal Merican said JBPM would obtain 150 Compact Fire Rescue Tenders (CFRT) as early as next year to replace old and obsolete machinery.

“Procurement is being done. I have directed it to be fast-tracked for procurement to at least take place next year.

“If there are CFRTs that are obsolete but still economical to repair and still usable, we will give it away free to the volunteer fire station(s),” he said. — Bernama