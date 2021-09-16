KPKT aims to collect 20,000 kg of solid waste through World Cleanup Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is targeting to collect about 20,000 kilogrammes of solid waste in conjunction with the 14-day national-level World Cleanup Day 2021 celebration which began on Sept 6.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib (pix) said various programmes had been arranged and would all be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The main components in the implementation of the World Cleanup Day include area cleaning activities and waste audits. Each participant can carry out these activities individually or with their families in their respective residential areas.

“Webinar sessions and competitions being organised during this celebration can be followed via the SWCorp or KPKT official Facebook pages. Among the events are the Cilik World Cleanup Day, TikTok Cleanup Challenge and quizzes with attractive prizes totalling RM22,000,” he said.

He said this in Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Bersihkan Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family, Clean Up Malaysia) last night.

Elaborating further, Ismail said 100 government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) nationwide would be taking part, with the expected participation of an estimated 5,000 volunteers.

“We don’t want this cleanliness lifestyle to be one-off but long-lasting. We want to instil awareness to make hygiene a continuous way of life, and not just during the World Cleanup Day celebration,” he stressed.

World Cleanup Day is a global-level celebration involving simultaneous cleanup activities of surrounding areas. It was first organised by an international organisation called Let’s Do It! World, which successfully brought together 180 countries worldwide in 2019 for a clean planet.

-Bernama