KPKT allocated more than RM300m for “Sentuhan Kasih” programme

PUTRAJAYA: The more than RM300 million allocated to the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) this year for the “Sentuhan Kasih Sayang” programme will be distributed fairly to all states for development and upgrading of facilities for the pople, said its minister Nga Kor Ming.

The minister said he had started the tour for the “Sentuhan Kasih Sayang” programme three months ago and had been to Penang, Kelantan, Kedah, Perak and Johor.

The next state is Negeri Sembilan, he said, adding that the allocation is distributed accordingly to the states.

Citing Kedah, which is under the opposition administration, Nga said the Langkawi Municipal Council was allocated RM2 million to upgrade two main markets, build new toilets and upgrade a food court.

He said Johor Bahru will receive an allocation of more than RM10 million to resolve several issues such as road surfacing, upgrading of food courts, cleaning of public toilets and construction of recreational parks.

An announcement on the matter will be made this Monday (May 15), he said when met by the media at the Jalinan Muhibah programme, held in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration here today.

In another development, Nga said the Fire and Rescue Department had identified 406 hotspot across the country.

“In view of the current hot weather, and I call on all parties to stop open burning immediately,” he added.

‘’ because the burning will make the incident worse, especially in the interior,“ he said. -Bernama