KPKT allocates almost RM1m to repair houses in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM950,000 to repair houses in urban areas in Pahang this year, said its deputy minister Akmal Nasarullah Mohd Nasir (pix).

He said the repair project would involve 63 houses that have suffered various damages, and each household head (KIR) would receive assistance at a maximum rate of RM15,000 that would be channelled through the local authority.

“Currently, the restoration cost for each house is limited to RM15,000, but we have received the government’s approval to raise it to RM20,000 next year,” he told reporters after officiating at the Urban Community Economic Empowerment Programme (PEKB) closing ceremony here today.

Also present was state Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang.

Elaborating on the home repair project, he said the initiative was part of the RM40.26 million allocation to repair houses in urban areas which would benefit 2,534 KIR from the B40 group.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah said RM10 million had been allocated to implement PEKB, which would benefit 835 participants nationwide.

He said the participants would undergo a course and be given tools to do business, thus helping them to increase their household income. - Bernama