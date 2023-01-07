KPKT allocates more than RM20 million for development of Ipoh city

IPOH: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has allocated more than RM20 million for development and upgrading works at several locations in this city this year.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said among the biggest allocation was for the construction of a parking complex in Pekan Lama Ipoh, which is one of the main tourist locations in the city.

“The complex will have a colonial concept and will have 376 parking lots to address the parking problem in the area. It will also be equipped with facilities such as restaurants and bars as well as commercial units,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the Fair Park area here today.

He said the allocation also included RM6.25 million for the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP) and the Ipoh City Council for the upgrading of Seri Kepayang Flats and Bercham Flats.

“A total of RM4.25 million is allocated to LPHP for the installation of a new lift and roof repair at Flat Seri Kepayang, while the remaining RM2 million will be allocated to MBI for lift maintenance and other facilities deemed necessary,“ he said.

Nga, who is also Kepayang Assemblyman, (ADUN), said that RM1.5 million had been allocated for sewerage works in front of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) and the Sungai Senam Police Station to overcome the problem of flash floods n the area.

He said RM930,000 had also been approved by the ministry for the installation of a new lift at the tallest flat building in Ipoh, Kinta Heights.

The work to install the new lift at over 40-year-old flat will start end of next month and is expected to complete in December, he added.

He said the allocation, approved through the Sentuhan Kasih Programme of the KPKT, is proof of the close cooperation between the state and federal governments in solving people’s issues. -Bernama