KPKT allocates RM3.4 mln to MPTI for drainage maintenance to face Northeast Monsoon

TELUK INTAN: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is providing a special allocation, amounting to RM3.4 million to the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI), to carry out cleaning works and upgrade the drainage system in all residential areas in the district.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said that the works will be carried out as soon as possible, to avoid flooding in residential areas as the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) is expected to hit the country this month.

“This allocation is also to repair the clogged, damaged and worn-out drainage system. This move is a preventive measure to avoid further flooding as Teluk Intan town has flooded often over the past 60 years.

“Hence, the local authorities (PBT) and the Hilir Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) need to always be ready to ensure that Teluk Intan will become a flood-free town,” he said.

Nga, also the Member of Parliament for Teluk Intan, said this to reporters after presenting laptops to 50 students of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Sithambaram Pillay, here today.

Nga also said that the provision by KPKT was only implemented in residential areas, while such provision in traditional village areas would be under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

In the meantime, Nga also warned contractors appointed to maintain the drainage system not to be negligent in carrying out their duties.

“This is a warning to contractors; if they fail to maintain the drainage system, we will not hesitate to terminate their contract.

“Members of the PBT council need to take note of this matter because the allocation has been channelled. I will listen to a briefing from MPTI to ensure that this allocation is used optimally,” he said.-Bernama