KPKT allocates RM3.4m to revive six abandoned housing projects in Kelantan

MACHANG: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM3.4 million to revive six abandoned housing projects in Kelantan this year.

KPKT National Housing Department (JPN) deputy director-general (Private Housing) Norsazila Nordin said the allocation will be channeled to the state government, with rehabilitation works to be carried out by the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation (PKINK).

“KPKT will continously monitor the works to ensure all the six projects can be completed by the end of 2024.

“There will also be more engagement sessions with technical agencies to resolve technical issues affecting the completion of delayed, ‘sick’ and abandoned private housing projects,“ she said.

She was speaking to Bernama after surveying the abandoned houses in Taman Animaz, here today.

Also present was PKINK Group deputy chief executive officer (Corporate Affairs) Hishamuddin Hussein.

Norsazila hoped that closer cooperation between technical agencies and state authorities could lead to a more effective handling of delayed, ‘sick’ and abandoned projects issue nationwide, for the wellbeing of the affected housing buyers.

“As of May 31, 2023, there are 112 abandoned private housing projects in Peninsular Malaysia with 20 located in Kelantan, involving 1,140 units.

“A total of RM20 million under the annual allocation and Madani Budget 2023 initiative has been announced for the revival of such housing projects,“ she said.

She said that although the developers are fully responsible for the completion of these private housing projects, the government has agreed to contribute this allocation as a matter of social responsibility, taking into account the burden of the long-suffering home buyers.

“This is important to ensure that the projects obtain a Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) or Certificate of Fitness for Occupation (CFO) so that the residential houses are certified safe to be occupied,“ she said. -Bernama