KPKT allocates RM6.03m for Sentuhan Kasih initiative in Pahang

BENTONG: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM6.03 million through the Sentuhan Kasih initiative in Pahang, said its Minister Nga Kor Ming

He said of that amount, RM4.74 million was for the implementation of various projects related to the well-being, health and comfort of residents in Bentong, including efforts to address floods.

The remaining RM1.29 million is allocated to the Bera District Council for work on upgrading the Triang market and the surrounding area.

“The allocation is a performance-based budget to ensure that KPKT’s services and focus on the well-being of the population continue to be improved. All these projects will start immediately with the tender having been issued and the target completion of the projects involved is on Dec 31 this year,” he said.

Nga said this at a press conference after conducting a working visit to Bentong including Medan Selera Kampung Baru, Taman Saga and Pasar Besar Bentong which was also attended by Member of Parliament for Bentong Young Syefura Othman.

For the implementation of the project in Bentong, the largest allocation was channelled for the repair work of the Pasar Besar Bentong at RM1 million while RM500,000 each was to upgrade the Medan Selera Kampung Baru and the Chemomoi market here.

The upgrading work, among other things, involves repairing the ceiling, upgrading the drainage system, paving the road and installing garbage traps.

“A total of RM400,000 was for upgrading and repairing drains in Taman Saga as well as related work in the housing area with 896 residential units and about 4,000 residents.

He said that RM2.34 million was allocated for 16 projects in 11 new villages which will be implemented immediately to ensure the safety of residents including road repair work, upgrade of riverbanks and drainage systems to prevent flooding,” he said.

The villages involved are Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Kampung Chamang, Kampung Karak, Kampung Kemasur, Kampung Manchis, Kampung Sri Telemong, Kampung Sungai Dua, Kampung Sungai Penjuring, Kampung Sungai Perdak, Kampung Telemong and Kampung Ulu Perting.

Nga said that today’s Sentuhan Kasih programme also involved handing over three units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat in Kampung Chemomoi, which were built on the owner’s land with a built-up area of 750 square feet at a cost of RM75,000 each, with a subsidy of RM20,000 given by the Malaysia MADANI government.

Nga said the planning of all these projects involved had been done a long time ago as part of KPKT’s Sentuhan Kasih initiative, which has so far involved more than 500 projects with an allocation of more than RM700 million in several states.

Asked about Bentong, which has previously been mentioned as potentially becoming the second city in Pahang, Nga said there are still criteria that need to be met before it can obtain city status. -Bernama