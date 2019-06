SHAH ALAM: The government needs to appoint an independent counsel and not one from the Attorney’s General Chamber (AGC) to represent the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in the inquest into the death of fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Selangor Retired Firemen Association chairman Zainal Wagimin said this was because the AGC’s move in terminating the service of lawyer Syazlin Mansor, who represented KPKT and JPBM, had been seen as interfering in the proceedings of the inquest.

“As retired firemen, we are saddened by the action, she (Shazlin) had done her job well.

“We also think that the fire department should not be represented by a lawyer from the AGC since the department should be steadfast in defending the death of its officer. Adib died in the line of duty and his death should be defended and the perpetrators should be punished,” he told a media conference, here today.

Zainal said that the fire department should also defend the statement by senior forensic pathology consultant in the United Kingdom Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, who confirmed that the death of Muhammad Adib was caused by the rioters.

“JBPM needs to unite against the theory that Adib was involved in a vehicle accident and it is very wrong for JBPM to change its stand now,” he said.

Last Wednesday, the media reported that four counsels from the AGC had been appointed to represent KPKT and JPBM in the inquest.

They are three senior federal counsels, namely Suzana Atan, Mazlifah Ayob and Fadzilatul Isma Ahmad Refngah and federal counsel Afiq Zainal Abidin.

Muhammad Adib who was also a member of the Emergency Services Assistance Unit (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Unit, was seriously injured in a riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 last year and died at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17. - Bernama