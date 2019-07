IPOH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has approved RM1 million as a consultation fee for the construction of the new market in Pasir Pinji.

Minister Zuraida Kamarudin, after visiting the existing old market here today, said the ministry would try to implement the project for the convenience of the people.

“I can see that this market is very old and needs to be upgraded. So, we will immediately release RM1 million for consultation,” she told reporters at the market.

Elaborating, Zuraida said the estimated RM11 million allocation for the project would be released in stages.

“They estimated the cost to be RM11 million, but we are carrying out the consultation work first and will try to cut down the cost wherever possible.

“I have also asked the local authorities and the state government to chip in to ensure the success of the project,” she said.

According to the plan, the new market measuring 3,000 sq m will be equipped with underground parking spaces and more organised stalls.

Last month, Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee Chuan How called for public voting to allow city folk to determine the fate of the market.

Some 10,000 ballot papers were printed for the exercise, which was conducted by the Ipoh City Council, and 1,715 city folk turned out to vote, with 94% or 1,615 people, in support of rebuilding the market.

There were 99 votes against it with one spoilt vote. - Bernama