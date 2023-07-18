KPKT approves RM7.45m aid for non-Islamic houses of worship

SUNGAI BULOH: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has approved 56 out of 700 applications for the non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI) financial assistance involving an allocation of RM7.45 million.

Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said the allocation was part of the RM50 million aid provided by the Unity Government to RIBI organisations across the country for maintenance and repair work of the premises so that they could provide comfort to the worshippers.

“The KPKT task force is conducting a screening process on the remaining applications received to assist those who are eligible.

“I hope that the allocation received will help ease the burden of RIBI organisations in the country to repair their respective premises in a more orderly manner,” he said, adding that the assistance will also boost the worshippers’ enthusiasm and improve their comfort levels.

He said this while speaking at the handing over ceremony of a mock cheque for the financial assistance totalling RM109,200 at the Sri Maha Vana Dhurgai Amman Temple today.

Nga said seven more houses of worship in Selangor also received the aid namely the Sri Ramar Alayam Temple, Selayang Bharu (RM102,200); Sri Muneeswarar Alayam Temple, Batu Caves (RM187,300), Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Kuala Selangor (RM51,685.28), Thirumurugan Temple, Sabak Bernam (RM79,000); Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Desa Aman, Sungai Buloh (RM57,700); Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Taman Ladang Jaya, Glenmarie (RM142,300) and Geeta Ashram Malaysia, Petaling Jaya (RM110,000). - Bernama