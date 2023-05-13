KPKT approves RM8.94m for maintenance of retention ponds in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM8.94 million for the maintenance of water retention ponds in Johor.

Deputy Minister of Local Government Development Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the allocation was channeled to 16 local government authorities (PBT) for the maintenance of 28 retention ponds.

The allocation was part of the initiative under the 2023 Budget that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he said when met after handing a letter on the allocation for the retention pond at Lot C Larkin Idaman Apartment here today.

Also present were KPKT director-general Datuk Mohd Fadzli Mohd Kenali and Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Datuk Osman.

Akmal Nasrullah said the ministry has approved RM500,000 to the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) for maintenance of the retention pond at the apartment. -Bernama